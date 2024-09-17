Family businesses in Tees Valley attend Amazon Innovation Accelerator which provides free training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Businesses in Tees Valley have taken part in the first of its kind Amazon Innovation Accelerator at the company’s state-of-the-art robotics fulfilment centre in Stockton-on-Tees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Accelerator – which this year is being rolled out in six locations across the UK – provides businesses with free training and a unique behind-the-scenes look at how Amazon has scaled its operations in the UK.

Participating businesses from the North East included JJ Hardy and Sons from Hartlepool and AV Dawson from Middlesborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The businesses benefitted from in-person training workshops delivered by senior Amazon leaders, site tours and demonstrations of the latest technologies being used by the company. Businesses also benefitted from a series of virtual masterclasses about how they can create an enhanced culture of innovation within their own organisations.

JJ Hardy & Sons

“Our aim with the Amazon Innovation Accelerator is to support UK businesses to grow and create a culture of innovation within their own organisations,” said Amazon’s UK Regional Director Neil Travis. We received overwhelmingly positive feedback from a pilot last year, and are excited to be expanding the activity this year to six locations across the UK, driving growth in businesses like JJ Hardy and Sons and AV Dawson in Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and further afield.”

The Amazon Innovation Accelerator programme was supported by Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “A major advantage of bringing hugely successful multi-national companies such as Amazon to our region is not only the jobs and investment they provide but also the positive impact they can have on our fantastic local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project is a superb example of how business leaders in Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool can learn about the latest technological developments from Amazon, how they can be adopted and the benefits they can bring.

AV Dawson operate the Port of Middlesbrough

“Building positive relationship between global firms and smaller local companies also highlights how our area is now a rapidly growing centre for businesses innovation and creativity.”

AV Dawson is one of the businesses that attended the accelerator in Stockton-on-Tees.

Middlesbrough-based AV Dawson was established in 1938. The company, which is a multimodal freight logistics and port operator, owns and operates the Port of Middlesbrough. Jon Booth, Head of Sustainability and Performance at the company, shared their experience and encouraged others to apply for the free programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family run business, our approach is to try and simplify the problems our customer is having, making us approachable and resourceful. We always try to work with the customer’s interests at heart in the most cost-effective way, building long-term partnerships with our customers.”

“We’re trying to diversify our customer base and market, so have recently shifted our focus on creating a wider business development team that seeks out new partnerships and will help expand and grow our reach. We’ve also recently launched our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and are in the process of designing our road map for our net zero ambitions.”

Speaking on his experience of the Amazon Innovation Accelerator, Jon said: “The innovation that Amazon has applied and the growth that Amazon has had in a relatively short space of time was really quite enlightening.”

Jon’s biggest takeaways were the continuous improvement mindset and leadership principles that are applied at Amazon. He added: “We hope to implement this idea of continuous improvement in a more structured way. Myself and some of the members of the team will sit down in the coming days to thrash out what we want to apply and how.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The information we learned at Amazon will help feed into how we look at systems and IT projects and what we ultimately prioritise to make the best improvement. From the talks at Amazon and trying to implement the continuous improvement mentality across the wider teams, we can hopefully better define what we’re trying to achieve as a business from an innovation point of view.”

What was Jon’s favourite part of the Accelerator? The tour of Amazon’s Stockton-on-Tees fulfilment centre.

“I really enjoyed the tour around the building. Amazon has such a different and innovative take on warehousing than I’ve previously experienced. The speed at which Amazon has developed and the way the company always strives with the customer focus was really interesting.”

JJ Hardy and Sons is a computer numerical control (CNC) automation shop based in Hartlepool. The family run company was established in 1856, starting life as a brass foundry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director Andrew Pailor, who has been at the company just shy of 40 years, recently attended the Amazon Innovation Accelerator at the Amazon fulfiment centre in Stockton-on-Tees. He explains what attracted him to the event.

“Like all businesses, we’re finding that we need to combat ever increasing costs with innovation and automation,” Andrew said.

“My father built our current factory in the 1960s, and back then, we were early adopters of automation. We had intercom systems and phones on the desk, and at the time these were essential tools. Now everything is in the cloud, everything is mobile. The Amazon Innovation Accelerator seemed like a great way to learn about emerging technology, both digital and mechanical, which is why I attended the event.”

One of the aims of the Amazon Innovation Accelerator is to help SMEs use technology to encourage customer loyalty; something that mirrors one of Andrew’s goals with JJ Hardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a great reputation for being a flexible and fast company, getting our customers what they need as soon as they need it,” he said. “We’ve got great customers and great suppliers and seek to adopt any automation we can to make sure the company stays a lean, mean fighting machine.”

Andrew says the behind-the-scenes tour of the Amazon fulfilment centre, which gave visibility into how Amazon's sites operate, was a particular highlight.

“I really enjoyed the tour of the building. It was so different to what I expected, and the organisation of the facility was really quite unique.”

“I met some great people at the Accelerator and think our business can learn a lot from Amazon. We’re looking at involving robotics after a recent enquiry, and this would be the first time we’d have robotics in our factory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole thing inspired me and reassured me that we can get where we want. Seeing how things are done and how everyone in it together made real sense to me, and I’d recommend the Accelerator to any businesses who want to grow and evolve in a positive direction.”

For more information, please contact [email protected]