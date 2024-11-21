The fifth annual Alice House Party broke the £20,000 barrier for the Hartlepool hospice for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers of the sell-out have been touched by the generosity shown in support of Alice House.

The money raised exceeded expectations and demonstrated the community's unwavering support for this vital local charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party, held at the prestigious Wynyard Hall, was a resounding success, with guests enjoying an evening of entertainment, magic, dining, drinks and fundraising.

Alice House Party

The funds will be used to support the Hospice's vital services, which provide compassionate care and support to individuals and families affected by life-limiting illnesses.

“Huge thanks from all at Alice House to everyone who bought tables, donated prizes or resources, supported the fundraising activities, volunteered or supported in any other way," said Greg Hildreth, business and communications senior manager at Alice House.

"Many people played key roles in this event, so it was a real team effort and a wonderful night for the Hospice and all of our guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been quite a journey seeing this event grow from being just an idea five years ago to the sell-out success it has become.

Alice House Party

“Most importantly though – everything raised on the night will be used to improve the lives of local patients and families who have been affected by incurable illness or the death of a loved one. On behalf of those families – thank you.”

Alice House Hospice offers a range of services, including in-patient care, day hospice services and bereavement support.

The Alice House Party, hosted by local businessman Simon Corbett, has continued to grow over the last five years but this was the first time that the £20,000 barrier was hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Corbett, volunteer business ambassador for Alice House and chief executive of the event’s headline sponsor, Orangebox Training Solutions, was delighted with the response.

Greg Hildreth and Julie Hildreth from Alice House Hospice with Simon Corbett.

He said: “Supporting Alice House is incredibly important to me. The work they do makes a real difference in the lives of local people facing difficult challenges and the Hospice’s impact on me has been huge.

“It has become a real privilege for me to play a part in this event and to host it too. There are various fundraising events held throughout the year and I urge people to do what they can to support Alice House.

“The Alice House Party has grown significantly, evolving from a small gathering to a sell-out event that brings the community together in support of a worthy cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The success of this year's party at Wynyard Hall is a testament to the generosity and compassion of the people of Hartlepool.”

And Greg added: “Special thanks go to Simon for all of his dedication and hard work, the Santander team for running the night’s fundraising and match funding, plus our photographer Graham McCarroll for covering the event."

Article written by Paul Fraser, Rephrase Media.