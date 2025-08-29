Final Summer Splash at Middleton Grange this Weekend

Forget your bucket and spade, the seaside is coming to Hartlepool town centre as Middleton Grange Shopping Centre wraps up its Summer Saturdays series with a beach-themed family fun day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday 30th August from 10am to 4pm, the Hartlepool shopping centre will be transformed into a seaside haven, packed with classic games, arts and crafts and facepainting; all completely free to attend.

The final event of the series promises something for everyone. Parents can relive fond memories of days at the seaside, while children can explore a variety of hands-on activities. Highlights include sandcastle building in the sand pit, shell painting and traditional seaside-style games such as Hook a Duck, Tin Can Alley and Hoopla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young visitors can also enjoy face painting and storytelling, ensuring a fun-filled day for all ages.

Image credit: Radiquip Events

Reflecting on the series, Nik McDonald, centre manager at Middleton Grange, said: “Summer Saturdays has been a fantastic way to offer families a new experience each week during the school holidays, from arts and crafts to treasure trails.

“We’re excited to finish the series on a high note with our beach-themed family fun day this Saturday and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors for a day of seaside-inspired activities.”

The beach-themed event marks the conclusion of this year’s Summer Saturdays series, following a programme of weekly events that have entertained families and brought the Hartlepool community together throughout the school holidays.

For full event details, visit the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre website here and follow via Facebook and Instagram.