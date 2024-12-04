First place victory for Durham High School chess champion Omhle

A promising young chess player is celebrating after winning her first competition.

Omhle Sibanda, a pupil at Durham High School, won the U18 Thornaby Junior Chess Open after competing against other young people aged between 15 and 18.

The 16-year-old, of Spennymoor, trains on Saturday mornings at Thornaby Chess Club and also attends the Chess Club at her school.

She said: “I was so happy to win because it was the first time I’ve come first place in a chess competition. I’m so proud of myself for all of my hard work that went into practicing and for trying out ‘pinning the bishop’, which won me a round!

“I love chess because of how visual it is – it’s very strategic and mathematical and I like being able to plan ahead in my mind on the grid. I like how focused it is and how it’s a game all about skill. There’s never-ending ways to improve and I love getting better every time I play.

Beyond playing chess, Omhle also takes part in musical theatre, football, trampolining, Grade 6 piano and is an active member of her school’s Digital Marketing Club.

Michelle Hill, Headmistress at Durham High School, said: “We’re delighted for Omhle who works incredibly hard, both at school and on her chess. Our extracurricular activities play a huge part in building life skills and challenging our pupils and her success is a great example of that.”