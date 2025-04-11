Football star-turned-healer: Paul Connor champions cancer charity in father’s memory

Young Paul with his dad, Billy

North East businessman and former professional footballer Paul Connor, once a star striker for Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Swansea City, has turned his talents from the pitch to the treatment room, now using his expertise and skills in podiatry to support those battling cancer.

Having played at the highest levels of professional football, Paul, who was born and raised in County Durham, transitioned into podiatry, which has seen him work with the England national team. Despite his incredible achievements, his heart remains firmly rooted in his hometown, where he is dedicated to giving back to the community and keeping his father’s legacy alive in partnership with The Solan Connor Fawcett Family Cancer Trust, otherwise known as Team Solan.

Billy Connor, a lifelong Newcastle United fan and dedicated supporter of Paul’s football career, was a man who always put others first. When he passed away from cancer ten years ago, charity founder Mark Solan had just committed to a white-collar boxing match to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. In lieu of flowers at his funeral, one of Billy’s last wishes was for donations to go to Mark’s JustGiving page. As a close friend of Billy’s, Mark asked his family if he could honor Billy by adding his name to his newly formed charity, as a tribute to his kindness and generosity.

Paul has embraced his father’s legacy by not only supporting Team Solan over the years through fundraising events and charity football matches, but now also incorporating his podiatry business, Spennymoor Foot Clinic, into the mission. At key times throughout the year, a percentage of clinic profits are donated to the charity, further supporting its incredible work. In addition, Paul personally provides expert foot care to Team Solan’s ‘Warriors’, from easing discomfort to offering much-needed pampering, forming a vital part of the charity’s holistic approach.

Paul comments: “Football gave me an incredible career, but this is one of the most meaningful things I’ve ever been part of. My dad was my biggest supporter, both in football and in life. He was always there for me, giving me advice and encouragement, and now I want to do the same for others in his memory. He would be so proud to see how much Team Solan has grown.”

Paul’s dedication to the charity goes beyond financial contributions. He continues to lace up his boots for charity matches, helping to raise funds and awareness. His sister also volunteers for Team Solan, making their support a true family effort.

Mark Solan, who founded the cancer charity after he had experienced his own family loss, expressed his gratitude for Paul’s support: “Billy was an incredible man, and it’s an honour to have his name as part of our charity. Paul has brought the same determination and passion he had in football to supporting us, and his involvement has helped us reach even more people in need.”

Team Solan, based in Spennymoor, County Durham, is dedicated to supporting children and adults throughout the whole of the North East who are affected by cancer or cancer bereavement. Services include counselling, holistic therapies, practical assistance, and regular support groups, all tailored to the unique needs of each family.

For more information about Team Solan or to support its work, visit www.teamsolan.org.