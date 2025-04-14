Former police officer wins Innovation Award for new app

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former police officer, who turned personal grief and frontline experience into a potentially life-saving tool, has won the Innovation Award at this year’s Tees Business Awards.

Paul Cooper, from Wynyard, is the creator of Pocket Sergeant, an award-winning app used by thousands of officers across the UK. Now, his more recent app, Misper. is gaining traction for how it helps improve searches for missing people. At the time the app was shortlisted for the award, it had 1,000 users but that figure has already grown to more than 2,500 users and has attracted interest from organisations in the US, Canada and Germany.

The name "Misper" comes from police shorthand for “missing person”. The app was launched in 2024 and is already making waves in policing, tech and mental health circles.

In fact, the importance of having such an app available to help find missing people was brought home to Paul during the awards ceremony, held at Hardwick Hall on Thursday evening. [10 April]

Paul Cooper at his office in Wynyard

“During dinner at the awards ceremony, my phone pinged with messages about an elderly woman with dementia who was missing,” says the father-of-one.

“The messages were from people who told me they had forwarded the Misper app to the searchers. I sent them specific pages for the family on where to look for missing women who have dementia. This helps narrow the search to find missing people quicker.

“This really brought home to me how important the app is. It was surreal to be at an event celebrating the app while behind the scenes, it was doing exactly the job it had been developed for.”

Paul served with Cleveland Police and Lincolnshire Police between 2008 and 2016, working on countless missing person cases. Behind the uniform though, he was carrying personal grief too.

Paul Cooper and Martin Wakefield at the Tees Business Awards

He has lost several friends to suicide and supported others through mental health crises. One case continues to weigh heavily on him. He personally took the suicidal brother of a friend to hospital for assessment – only for him to be released, detained again, and later take his own life.

“I still think about what I could have done differently. It’s more heartbreaking as I knew the family. That guilt stayed with me,” says Paul.

“Building Misper became a kind of outlet for that sadness. It won’t bring back the people we’ve lost, but it could help save someone struggling today. If it helps just one person, it’s worth it.”

Misper is built on Paul’s frontline experience – and the gaps he witnessed when it came to searching for vulnerable people. Despite police responding quickly, he saw how searches often lacked coordination and failed to prioritise key areas to look based on risk factors.

Paul Cooper

“It’s not about searching more, it’s about searching smarter,” says Paul.

“I’m working with dedicated search personnel who are using the app as part of their training. They currently don’t have any apps to help them coordinate their searches.

“Due to the work we’ve done and the press attention the app has received, it’s clear that people are forming an understanding now on the correlation between mental health, gender and where they are more likely to be found.”

The app uses publicly available data and behavioural research to guide searches. For example, gender, age and mental health status can influence where a person is likely to be found.

Paul Cooper and his wife Linda at the Tees Business Awards, Hardwick Hall.

“The data is powerful,” Paul explains. “Search strategies benefit greatly from understanding how gender can influence behaviour. Suicidal females are often found relatively close to where they were last seen, frequently near water. Males, on the other hand, are more commonly located in secluded, wooded areas. These patterns allow responders to make quicker, more informed decisions when every minute counts.”

Free to download via Google Play and the App Store, Misper includes features designed to assist both police and families in real-time:

Upload a photo and description of the missing person

Use search checklists and radius mapping

Coordinate search parties

Integrate and log verified sightings

This week is especially significant for Paul as it also marks the launch of his debut book, From Trauma to Triumph: The Pocket Sergeant Journey, which was released on 7 April.

The memoir traces his journey from growing up with an abusive father and being placed in care after his mum died when he was seven, to becoming a police officer, to building two award-winning tech solutions from scratch.

“It’s my story, but it’s not just about me,” says Paul, who lives in Wynyard with his wife Linda and their 13-year-old son Chester.

“It’s about showing people that no matter where you start, there’s always hope.”

From Trauma to Triumph: The Pocket Sergeant Journey by Paul Cooper (Whitehall Publishing) is available in paperback and Kindle at https://amzn.eu/d/iHSCYth

Find out more about Misper at www.misperapp.co.uk