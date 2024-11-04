Free Teesside business events attracts speakers with links to F1, Uber and Vinted

Experts with ties to F1, Uber and Vinted are taking part in a major new free Teesside business event.

TechJam 2024 has been launched to help companies across the Tees Valley utilise digital technology to grow their business.

And the event has attracted some huge speakers, including former Dragons’ Den investor Piers Linney.

The event is a passion project of renowned local businessman and LikeUs CEO Shak Asghar. A former DJ, Shak envisions TechJam to be a mix of a music festival and a business conference.

TechJam boasts an impressive list of speakers (Clockwise from top left: Neil Martin, Shak Asghar, James Peach and Piers Linney)

“TechJam is an opportunity for people to learn the skills and knowledge which could dramatically transform their business whilst enjoying a fun-filled day in the process,” he said.

Other speakers at the November 6 event include branding and marketing expert James Peach, who has worked for both Uber and Vinted, along with data scientist Neil Martin, the former Head of Strategy for both Ferrari and McLaren’s F1 teams.

And Shak added: “To attract speakers of this magnitude is a huge coup for the Tees Valley as they are easily among the most respected and knowledgeable names within their fields.

“Our speakers will showcase how digital innovation can solve many problems business owners face, whilst lowering costs and increasing sales.

“However, what sets TechJam apart from being just another conference is how much focus there is on fun. We have everything from workshops to arcade machines and even a DJ-led silent disco, so it really is a unique and informal event with a big emphasis on fun and positivity.”

Besides that, the event, which will take place at Middlesbrough Town Hall, also features a host of other interactive activities including racing and flight simulators and digital artists in The Crypt.

The Old Fire Station will be transformed into a relaxed networking area for business owners to connect, while attendees can visit workshops, get business headshots and also attend a special spotlight session featuring a local business owner who has benefited from digital innovation.

The event is part of the Tees Valley Digital Transformation Programme and is the latest reminder of Teesside’s growing force in both the digital and tech sectors.

“The Tees Valley has become a major force in the tech and digital sectors, and companies ranging from video game developers to search engine specialists now proudly call it home,” said Matthew Ord, Deputy Chair of the Tees Valley Business Board.

“TechJam will further help to grow the area’s digital reputation, and if you are a business owner this wonderful free event is an incredible opportunity to network, learn and develop skills which could help you grow further.”

The project is delivered on behalf of the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority is fully funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It takes place between 10am and 8pm on Wednesday November 6. For further information and to book your free ticket for TechJam 2024, click here.