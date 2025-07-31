Fundraiser takes on Great North Run in memory of loved ones and to support Alice House Hospice
“From the moment I first walked into the Hospice, I knew my mam would be cared for,” Philly said. “I saw a member of staff just sitting with her—offering reassurance, just caring and being a nice person. That same person came and reassured me that they’d look after my mam.”
He also spoke about how the facilities at the Hospice helped his family feel at ease. “Not many places have visitor facilities where you and your visitors can go and make a cup of tea, keep your own food in a fridge - all simple things but intended to make your time there more comfortable.
“I always knew the Hospice did great things but it's only when I witnessed firsthand their care and compassion, that I realised it's not ‘just a job’ for the staff. The staff in the Hospice are there for patients and their families in their darkest and most difficult moments.
“In March, my good friend Roni spent his final day in the Hospice, I know the comfort he will have had by being there and surrounded by his lovely family.”
Philly, now in training, is aiming to raise as much as possible towards the running costs of Alice House.
Nicola Winwood, In Memory Fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, said:
“We are so grateful to Philly for his dedication and support. His words about our care team truly capture what we strive to offer every patient and family - comfort, compassion and dignity.
“It means a lot, to know that we’ve been able to help Philly and his loved ones and we wish him the very best of luck in the Great North Run.” To sponsor Philly, please click here: alicehousehospice.enthuse.com/pf/philly-gleaves
Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.
It costs £3.7m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives 34% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £6,500 to be raised every single day.