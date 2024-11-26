Healthcare provider Connect Health has donated a large amount of office furniture to a local charity so that it can refresh work spaces for staff and volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice was the recipient of a van-load of redundant resources which have been used to upgrade some of its office areas for both clinical and non-clinical staff alike.

The hospice was nominated by a member of Connect Health staff who had worked with the hospice in a previous role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Barker, chief financial officer at Connect Health, said: "Supporting communities is very important to Connect Health. So we were honoured to donate items of office furniture to Alice House Hospice.

Alice House staff putting the donated office furniture to good use.

"One of our IM&T colleagues has previously worked at the hospice and came up with the idea of donating the items.

"We know how important a comfortable and functional space is for the fantastic team, who provide such crucial care, so we were only too pleased to pass them on.”

Greg Hildreth, business and communications senior manager at the hospice, said: “Support like this is of huge value to Alice House and we thank the team at Connect Health for their generous donation of desks and chairs that will be put to excellent use on a daily basis by our staff here at the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luxuries such as nice office furniture help to keep our work spaces pleasant and comfortable for hospice staff and volunteers, whilst working hard to deliver high quality patient care.”

Connect Health is an independent community healthcare provider in the UK encompassing mental health, rehabilitation, physiotherapy, MSK (musculoskeletal), chronic pain, long Covid, First Contact Practitioners (FCP) and rheumatology services.

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs more than £3.6m to fund these services for one year.

The hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.