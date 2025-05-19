Gas firm warns of ‘silent killer’ risk as BBQ Week looms

With National BBQ Week around the corner (May 26 –June 1) and warm weather on the horizon, a local gas company is issuing a warning to stay safe from carbon monoxide poisoning when using barbecues, camping stoves, pizza ovens and other carbon fuel burning devices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cases of hospitalisations and even fatalities from carbon monoxide poisoning involving barbecues and portable cooking devices occur every year in the UK. Northern Gas Networks is now issuing further CO-safety advice ahead of National BBQ Week.

Laura Ratcliffe, Social Strategy Programme Manager from Northern Gas Networks, says: “While many recognise other risks of barbecuing or cooking outdoors, such as food poisoning, burns, child safety, garden fires and accidents, there is still such a gap in knowledge about the danger of CO fumes that are emitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact is, you should never, ever use a barbecue or any other carbon fuel burning cooking equipment indoors or in a tent or caravan, as the fumes can be fatal in confined spaces. If you’re having a barbeque with family and friends over the bank holiday weekend or going camping where you’ll be using a stove outside, please be extra vigilant.”

Camping stoves, BBQs and pizza ovens present carbon monoxide risks. Know the dangers.

Other advice is to never take a smouldering or lit BBQ into a tent, caravan or cabin. Even if you have finished cooking, the BBQ should remain outside as it will still give off fumes for some hours after use.

Never use a BBQ inside to keep you warm, or a lit BBQ unattended or while sleeping. Place your cooking area well away from your tent. Always ensure there is an adequate supply of fresh air in the area where the BBQ is being used and only use your BBQ in accordance with the operating instructions.

If you are heading on a boat trip or camping holiday, pack an audible CO alarm. Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, dizziness, breathlessness, nausea, collapse and loss of consciousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura adds: “The dangers of being too close to an open fire are clear to most of us, but what many people don't know is the potentially fatal threat of carbon fuel cooking equipment – for example, on a barbecue or camping stove - that is no longer burning.

Northern Gas Networks issues carbon monoxide advice ahead of National BBQ Week.

"Once the flame has gone out, carbon monoxide continues to be produced and is no longer burnt off. In a well-ventilated area, this is no problem, but in a poorly ventilated area, the carbon monoxide can accumulate to toxic levels. That’s why it’s so vital that equipment such as BBQs, camping stoves and pizza ovens are never brought inside.”

Barbecues should never be used indoors as they can cause death. They should only be used in well-ventilated outdoor areas. Never bring a barbecue or camping stove inside an enclosed area, such as a home, tent, caravan or boat. Even when they are extinguished and cold to touch, they can still pose a CO risk.

Call 0800 111 999 if you smell gas or suspect carbon monoxide. The National Gas Emergency Service is in operation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.