Girlguiding Cleveland celebrates 50 years

The celebrations kicked off with an evening to thank all the volunteers who run Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger units in the county every week. County commissioner, Nicola Cox, and county President, Christine Brooks, were joined by nearly 100 volunteers, ranging from 16 to 90 years, at Kirkleatham Walled Garden for an evening of entertainment, dancing and reminiscing. Katie Bosworth, who has been involved in guidingfoir over 50 years, said: "It was a night to remember and a wonderful opportunity to meet friends old and new." Girlguiding has seen many changes over the years but the emphasis has always been, and still is, on Fun and Friendship. Nicola said: "It was so good to see such a diverse age range of volunteers having fun together."