Pro golfer Shannon O’Dwyer wants to finish the year on a high by sealing a place on Tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannon, fresh from winning a second 2020ProTour event in the space of a month in Yorkshire, is excited for what lies ahead after securing the support of a main sponsor in Plastic Processing.

The agreement has taken away some of the costly financial concerns a promising golfer faces when trying to establish themselves on Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon is heading to the Ladies European Tour (LET) Q-school in Morocco during December.

Shannon O'Dwyer, left, with Plastic Processing Ltd's Patrick Connolly and Frances Connolly, and golfer Amy Sutheran at the recent UChangeLives Golf Day at Seaton Carew GC.

“Of course, the dream is to secure a card on the LET,” said the 27-year-old.

“It’s two years since I turned pro and I have dipped in and out of the Access Tour (below the LET).

“I am going to Q-school soon and I’d love to get that full card. But it is almost harder to secure that card in a very strong and long field than it is to keep your card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to improve my status for next year. If you miss out on Final Qualifying at Q-school, you can still gain full Access Tour status on the schedule. We will see.”

Shannon O'Dwyer at Seaton Carew GC. Picture: Shannon O'Dwyer

Q-school in Morocco is over 10 days.

Shannon will be aiming to initially progress from pre-qualifying on December 10-12 to Final Qualifying at Golf Club Rotana on December 16-20.

And the former English Martyrs student is enjoying her golf again, under the coaching eyes of Alex Wrigley and James Maw.

She is also a regular with performance coach Stuart Parnaby, the former Middlesbrough football defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon said: “I feel like I am getting better each week. I didn’t have the best season but these last couple of months I have been able to put a lot of hard work in. I have had a couple of good results and I’m feeling pretty good.”

Shannon clearly has the talent. Since learning to play golf at a Seaton Carew driving range aged 12 with her late father, Colin, she has had a string of successes.

She was playing in the full ladies Durham County team from the age of 14 and after heading to the United States to embark on a golfing scholarship, she was part of one of the University of Texas El Paso’s most successful golf teams ever.

The graduate of kinesiology and business returned to the UK on the back of five big tournament wins with university to win the Ladies Durham County Championship during a season full of top ten finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was what prompted Shannon to turn pro. She is attached to Wynyard Golf Club, a member at Seaton Carew Golf Club and works in Hartlepool Golf Club’s pro shop where it all started for her.

And in recent weeks she has followed up a 15th place finish in La Coruna on the Santander Tour with a tied first place on the 2020ProTour at the JVS Classic at Wheatley GC and then an outright victory in the Bonus Winter Event at the same venue last week.

Shannon said: “What the support from Plastic Processing Ltd has enabled me to do is concentrate on my golf. Before I was having to work more often.

“The perfect example is how I have been able to play a couple of events on the 2020ProTour I normally wouldn’t have been able to. The support has given me greater preparation time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Patrick and Frances Connolly from Plastic Processing are so passionate about helping people and I am thankful to them. They will never know how much that means.”

Patrick Connolly, co-owner of Plastic Processing, said: "We were so impressed by Shannon’s dedication and talent that we wanted to reach out and support her.

“It's incredibly rewarding to back young athletes like Shannon.

"She achieved so much as an amateur and is already making great progress as a professional. We're thrilled to play a part in her journey as she strives to achieve her sporting goals.”