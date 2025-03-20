Government support for young people needs to focus more on future industry

Tania Cooper MBE, Chair of the North East STEM Foundation (NESF), has expressed surprise at the lack of attention which the government’s ‘Pathways to Work’ Green Paper has towards supporting young adults wishing to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The Green Paper aims to reform the welfare system by increasing access to work opportunities. Many have praised the government’s ‘Learning or Earning’ approach - guaranteeing every young person aged 18 to 21 a place in education, training, or employment.

Tania Cooper said: “The rising figures for young adults not in employment, education, or training (NEET) are alarming. While I’m pleased that the Green Paper prioritises improving skills and reshaping Job Centres to focus more on claimant support, I am disappointed that it doesn’t explicitly highlight STEM as a critical area. Young people need the tools, support and opportunities they need to succeed in the industries that will shape tomorrow.”

The NESF has been instrumental in providing opportunities for young people to engage with STEM subjects and employers. The organisation is determined to push for greater emphasis on STEM in the upcoming consultations, advocating for more support for young people interested in these fields.

Tania added: “I believe the Green Paper is a positive start, but we must ensure that science, technology, engineering and mathematics are not overlooked. Meanwhile, I fully support initiatives such as the Youth Guarantee Trailblazer programme whereby £5 million was awarded by government to the Tees Valley Combined Authority to design programmes to help young people into employment and training."