Great British Care Awards win for Peterlee care home nurse

A Peterlee care home nurse has been recognised at The Great British Care Awards for her passion and dedication to the elderly residents in her care.

Andrea Renshaw, the clinical lead nurse at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, on Manor Way, received The Social Care Nurse Award at the regional North East and Scotland awards ceremony.

The Great British Care Awards celebrates excellence across the care sector, with categories for all areas of social care from the independent and voluntary sectors, including residential, home care, housing with care, learning disabilities and autism services, children and young people services, and suppliers.

The social care nurse category acknowledges the role of specialist nurses in promoting the emotional, physical, psychological, and social health of the people they support, with the winner able to demonstrate how nursing skills integrate with social care.

Great British Care Awards Social Care Nurse award winner Andrea Renshaw (left), clinical lead nurse, and Linzi Halliday, deputy manager, both from Bannatyne Lodge Care Home.

In crowning Andrea as the regional winner, judges noted: “Andrea’s passion for care is evident and infectious, ensuring that her dedication to person-centred care is passed on to her team and, ultimately, to the people in her care. She consistently upholds high standards of care, which she achieves effortlessly.”

Andrea said: “I am overwhelmed with winning this award. This is a great achievement. I am truly grateful to have been nominated and will continue to do my job to the best of my ability.”

Andrea was joined at the glittering award ceremony, held at The Grand Hotel, Gosforth Park, Newcastle, by Linzi Halliday, deputy manager at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, and Lynda Hodgkinson, development and governance director for the Hill Care Group.

Lynda said: “It was an honour to attend the awards ceremony, and the Hill Care Group are incredibly proud of Andrea’s achievement. Andrea’s face was an absolute picture when her name was called out. We now wish Andrea every success in the National Finals in March 2025.”

The Great British Care Awards host Steve Walls presents Bannatyne Lodge Care Home clinical lead nurse Andrea Renshaw with the Social Care Nurse award at the North East and Scotland regional ceremony.

Linzi added: “I’m so incredibly proud of Andrea. It was a pleasure to accompany her to the awards ceremony and share the evening with her and others that had been nominated for a variety of awards.

“Andrea has an incredible passion for her profession, which shows in her role for resident care here at Bannatyne Lodge.”

Andrea will now go through to The Great British Care Awards national final, which takes place in Birmingham in March 2025.