Hambleton Grange Care Home hosts arts and crafts exhibition and cheese and wine evening

Residents, families, and members of the local community are warmly invited to join Hambleton Grange Care Home in in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, part of HC-One, for a special Arts & Crafts Exhibition on Wednesday 27th November from 2pm – 6pm, followed by an early evening Cheese & Wine social gathering.

The Arts & Crafts Exhibition will open in the afternoon, with residents proudly displaying a variety of creative works they have been making throughout the year. Guests can expect to see hand-painted artwork, pottery, knitted and crocheted items, seasonal decorations, and other unique handmade crafts. The exhibition will also include stories behind some of the pieces, giving visitors a chance to learn more about the inspiration and experiences of the residents.

The event aims to celebrate the talents of Hambleton Grange’s residents and provide them with a platform to share their creativity with loved ones and the wider community. Family members, local groups, and friends of the home are encouraged to come along to show their support.

Following the exhibition, guests are invited to stay and enjoy a Cheese & Wine Evening from early evening onwards. A selection of fine cheeses, crackers, and accompaniments will be served alongside wine and soft drinks, offering everyone the chance to relax, mingle, and enjoy warm conversation in a welcoming setting.

Sandra Anderson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home

The team at Hambleton Grange is excited to welcome visitors and make the day a memorable occasion filled with creativity, community spirit, and connection.

Over the summer months, Hambleton Grange has hosted a range of engaging activities for residents, celebrating the season with outdoor events, garden parties, and social gatherings. As autumn approaches, the home is preparing for colder weather and upcoming key events, including the Harvest Festival, ensuring residents continue to enjoy a vibrant, seasonal calendar of activities.

Hambleton Grange is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK, where new residents can experience four weeks for the price of three when joining before 31st November 2025. As the home embraces the warmth of a kind community this autumn, visitors are invited to see firsthand the welcoming environment and rich life at Hambleton Grange.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire: Hambleton Grange - Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire | HC One

HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home

Sandra Anderson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home, said: “Our residents are so proud of what they have created, and we are thrilled to be able to share their wonderful work with our families and local community. The exhibition is about celebrating creativity, while the Cheese & Wine evening will be a lovely opportunity for everyone to spend time together and enjoy each other’s company.”