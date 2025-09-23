Hambleton Grange Care Home hosts monthly Blue Light Breakfast in Thirsk

HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, is delighted to invite local emergency services and community heroes to its Blue Light Breakfast, held every third Tuesday of the month from 8.30am to 10am. Guests are welcome to drop in for a bacon sandwich and a hot drink while supporting the vital work of those serving the community.

The breakfast series provides a warm opportunity for local service teams to connect with residents and colleagues while enjoying a relaxed morning gathering.

Over the summer months, Hambleton Grange has hosted a range of engaging activities for residents, celebrating the season with outdoor events, garden parties, and social gatherings. As autumn approaches, the home is preparing for colder weather and upcoming key events, including the Harvest Festival, ensuring residents continue to enjoy a vibrant, seasonal calendar of activities.

Hambleton Grange is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK, where new residents can experience four weeks for the price of three when joining before 30th November 2025. As the home embraces the warmth of a kind community this autumn, visitors are invited to see firsthand the welcoming environment and rich life at Hambleton Grange.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire: Hambleton Grange - Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire | HC One

Sandra Anderson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home, said: “We are proud to support our community and give a small token of thanks to those who dedicate themselves to serving others. We look forward to welcoming familiar faces and new visitors alike.”