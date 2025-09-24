Hambleton Grange Care Home to host pumpkin exhibition this Hallowe'en

HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, is inviting the local community to join them for a day of autumnal fun at their Pumpkin Exhibition on Friday, October 31, from 10am to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests are warmly encouraged to come along and enjoy the creativity of local pumpkin designs, while also casting their vote for the best carved and decorated pumpkin.

Entry details:

£2 entry fee (under 16s free)

£1 entry for anyone in fancy dress

Admission includes refreshments and one vote for the winning pumpkin

Residents at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home pumpkin carving

Pumpkins to be entered into the exhibition should be registered by October 23 and delivered to Hambleton Grange on October 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event is part of Hambleton Grange Care Home’s wider autumn activities, which highlight the many ways residents and communities can enjoy the colder months.

From pumpkin carving and movie nights to hot chocolate making and trips out, activities across Hambleton Grange and HC-One homes celebrate the warmth of togetherness.

Hambleton Grange is one of more than 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK, where residents enjoy high-quality care in a homely and supportive environment. New residents can also take advantage of HC-One’s special autumn offer: four weeks for the price of three when moving in before November 30.

Residents at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home pumpkin carving

Sandra Anderson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home, said: “As the days grow darker and colder, we want to offer opportunities for the community to come together in a cosy and welcoming space. Our Pumpkin Exhibition is a chance for families and friends to share in seasonal fun, creativity, and a warm cup of something comforting.”