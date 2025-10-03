Hambleton Grange residents cross-stitch their way to Christmas cheer

Residents at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, have swapped their knitting needles for embroidery hoops this season, as their popular Knit & Natter Club takes on an exciting new project.

The group, which usually gathers weekly to enjoy knitting, conversation, and companionship, decided it was time to explore a different craft together. After a lively discussion, residents chose cross stitch as their new activity, selecting festive designs to work on with the hope of completing enough pieces to create a handmade Advent Calendar in time for December.

With colourful threads, patterns featuring snowflakes, holly, baubles, and cheerful Christmas trees, the lounge at Hambleton Grange has been transformed into a hub of creativity. Residents have been concentrating on their stitches while enjoying plenty of laughter, cups of tea, and chats with friends. The project has sparked happy memories for many who have tried cross stitch in the past, while others are discovering the hobby for the very first time.

One resident shared:

Resident at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home cross stitching

“I haven’t done cross stitch since I was a young girl, but once I picked up the needle it all came flooding back. It’s so relaxing, and I love that what we’re making will be on display for everyone to enjoy in December.

“The Knit & Natter Club has always been one of my favourite activities, but I’m really pleased we decided to try something different. It’s exciting to be working towards a Christmas project together.”

As the festive season approaches, staff and residents alike are excited to reveal the completed Advent Calendar, which will take pride of place in the home and serve as a reminder of the creativity, companionship, and Christmas cheer that thrives at Hambleton Grange.

Hambleton Grange is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK, where new residents can experience four weeks for the price of three when joining before 30th November 2025. As the home embraces the warmth of a kind community this autumn, visitors are invited to see firsthand the welcoming environment and rich life at Hambleton Grange.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire: Hambleton Grange - Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire | HC One

Sandra Anderson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home, said:

“At Hambleton Grange, we place great importance on meaningful activities that encourage residents to stay engaged, active, and connected with one another. The cross-stitch project has combined creativity, dexterity, and festive spirit – it’s a perfect example of how hobbies can bring joy and build a sense of community within the home.”