Hartlepool Alice House hospice bosses send message of thanks for 2024 support

Hospice bosses have sent a seasonal message of thanks to the community for their support over the past year.

In a joint open letter, Hartlepool Alice House co-chief executive officers Sandra Britten and Nicky Haggan said: “It has been another challenging year for hospices everywhere, including Alice House.

"We are grateful to all of our supporters whose kindness has ensured that our care services remain available to those who need us.”

They say ongoing support has “enabled a number of achievements this year”.

From left, Alice House Hospice co-chief executive officers Sandra Britten and Nicky Haggan.

These include the inpatient unit and day hospice operating at constant capacity and the hospice delivering a record 1,500 sessions of bereavement counselling for adults and children.

They added: “We have celebrated these successes and are thankful for all who have made them possible.

"We hope that this will continue into 2025 so that we can continue to provide specialist care for people affected by life-limiting illness or the death of a loved one.

“As we reflect on the events of the past year and consider what the future might bring, we look forward to working with our community, who have shown such incredible warmth and kindness, making a vital difference to local families.

“We know that many people will be missing loved ones this Christmas and we hope that you can find some peace and comfort in happy memories. We wish you all the very best for the festive season and the New Year.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.