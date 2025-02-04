The Cycle A Marathon charity bike ride, in support of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice, is back for a third year this March.

Set for Sunday, March 2, the event will see participants navigate a scenic 26.2 mile route beginning at Barnard Grove Primary School.

Riders will travel along the beautiful Hart to Haswell walkway, making their way to the Dancing Betty pub and restaurant at Dalton Park, Murton, before looping back to Hartlepool.

Gil Parker, a fundraiser at Alice House and the lead organiser of both Cycle A Marathon events, said: “We’re thrilled that Cycle A Marathon is returning for 2025.

Riders setting off on 2024's Cycle A Marathon.

"After such an incredible turnout last year, we’re hoping this will be an even bigger and better event.

"We’d like to thank SMB Training, Barnard Grove Primary School, and our sponsors, Join The Movement, for their continued support.”

Lee Turner, headteacher of Barnard Grove Primary School, added: “We're delighted to provide a base again for the start and finish of the Cycle A Marathon. Alice House Hospice is close to everyone's hearts at Barnard Grove, and our school community is looking forward to welcoming the cyclists for the third time."

This event is open to ages 14 and over, and entry costs £10 per rider. Participants aged 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.

To sign up, go to: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/CycleAMarathon2025