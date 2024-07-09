Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group to hold welfare event at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Representatives of several Hartlepool ex services veterans associations will be staging a welfare information stand in the shopping centre behind McDonald’s on Thursday, July 18.
The aim of the event is to publicise what welfare and social inclusion support is available for ex service veterans living in Hartlepool and surrounding areas.
Between 10am and 2pm representatives from the various associations will be in attendance to give advice and information on their groups’ activities.
They will include the Royal British Legion, Royal Engineers, RAF Association, Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club, the DLI Light Infantry and Rifles Associations.
The chair of Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group, Lieutentant Colonel (Retired), Mike Facchini, said: “The various ex service associations in the town are combining their efforts to run a series of information events to publicise the welfare and social inclusion support that is available to veterans, their dependants and families.
“This is the second such event that we have staged and it is hoped to make these a regular event.”
All Veterans are warmly invited to visit the stand to have a chat and see what the various associations can offer in support for the town’s veterans community.
The Armed Forces Liaison Group consists of representatives from the Reserve and Cadet units and veterans associations in Hartlepool.
It meets monthly to coordinate activities and organise joint events. For more details see them on Facebook.
