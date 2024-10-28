Hartlepool Bare Knuckle Boxers in Newcastle Derby

Hartlepool fighters Brad Taylor and Robbie Brown are each looking forward to putting on an 'exciting, exhilarating, and explosive' performance when they meet in bare knuckle battle on the BKFC UK show at Utilita in Newcastle on 2nd November.

Taylor explained how he ‘got into bare knuckle because I’d always wanted to be a boxer. I’d love to be a professional boxer, and I trained on and off with a mate as an amateur at the Catholic Club in town from age twelve. Fighting bare knuckle on the BKFC promotion is a massive platform to gain publicity and make a living. I love all forms of fighting, but I’d still love to be a gloved professional. For me there’s no feeling like walking to the ring to show everyone how hard I've trained and the skills I’ve learnt. But it's strictly business with Robbie. Goodluck may the better fighter win, and each go home safe to his family.'

Taylor’s first bout was last October on BKFC’s Liverpool Olympia show. ‘I wasn’t that nervous. Most of my friends and family had never ever seen me even punch a bag so I knew they’d be impressed finding me better than expected. There was more pressure before my second fight last June in Newcastle, but it was over with two knockdowns in forty seconds. I was confident but couldn’t have asked for more. I scored two knockdowns and went the full five rounds in my first fight. I can’t stress enough how much I appreciated the amazing support from family and friends. People tell me I don’t realise how good I am, but I like to be humble as this is all new to me, I’ve burst onto the scene out of nowhere. A year ago, I’d never fought in any competition never mind a professional bare-knuckle fight. Now I’m ranked as number one UK bantamweight. It’s surreal.’

Twenty-four-year-old father of a child aged three Taylor is fortunate presently to be able to concentrate full time on his training and admits that he has constantly to reassure his family that the bouts might be dramatic but aren’t fundamentally more dangerous than professional boxing. ‘The fights are shorter with less striking to the head. Street fighting on a concrete surface is far more dangerous. I go into a fight to make as much of a mess as I can of my opponent’s face while protecting my own. The more he’s battered and bloodied the more my supporters like it,’ smiled Taylor.

Brad in Action

Marcus Ramsden is chief operating officer for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship United Kingdom, or BKFC UK, the British branch of the American promotion BKFC created in 2013 by David Feldman. BKFC UK was formed in 2022 when the US parent purchased the UK-based Bare Fist Boxing Association (BFBA).

'There have been nine shows in England so far with two more scheduled this year,' explained Ramsden. 'We choose locations carefully, based on our target demographics, but also the fighters on the respective cards. BKFC UK is a feeder for international shows as illustrated by our recent event in Marbella and which saw three UK fighters challenge for BKFC World Titles.'

'BKFC is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. Our priority is giving fighters the chance to showcase their skills and make a career for themselves in as safe an environment as possible. BKFC places paramount importance on fighter safety and matches competitors accordingly. Each contest has four referees plus highly qualified medical professionals at ringside to ensure that the fighters receive the care they deserve. None of this takes anything away from the enthralling action happening under the lights.'

'The Newcastle event is suitable for families although parent guidance is advised. We're creating an atmosphere that welcomes our fans and showcases the talent and skill of our athletes. BKFC is the most exciting sport in the world. It is unrivalled. Once fans watch a live event, they understand not only the skill it takes to step into the ring, but also the courage that these fighters possess. People of Hartlepool know their sport, and with other events planned in the Northeast, there will be further opportunities for fighters and fans.'

Robbie in Action

Twenty-nine-year-old Robbie Brown is Taylor’s opponent and Hartlepool born and bred aswell. He also has a child, a boy of four, 'with a baby girl on the way,' Former Manor Community Academy student Brown explained ‘I’ve always been a fighter and bare knuckle excites me as the purest form of legal violence on the planet. I’m vastly experienced with a hundred gloved fights in disciplines including boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA, both amateur and professional. I’ve won thirteen of my sixteen bare knuckle bouts.’

‘The sport excites me but it’s not for everyone. I don’t really think about the injuries, although the sport looks brutal to the fans it’s relatively safe as there’s little head trauma beyond lacerations. For me the main challenges have been balancing training as with working offshore I can’t train as intensively as I’d like.'

'I think boxing and martial arts should be taught in school, not so much for self-defence although these days you need it due to the bullying, but more so for discipline. Everyone I've ever trained with are all pleasant and respectful people. That said I'm going to expose Bradley in Newcastle as not being anywhere near as good as he thinks he is.'

BKFC's Ramsden is complimentary about the Hartlepool fighters. 'Brad and Robbie are talented, with a flare that could later give them that star-quality when fighting in America. We want to give our fighters the chance become successful internationally and by giving them these fights in the UK, in front of big crowds, and with a DAZN TV deal increasing exposure there’s no reason why quality performances shouldn't lead to big opportunities. We’ve seen that with Carlisle's Danny Christie and Lincolnshire's Rico Franco amongst others.'

Robbie Left Brad Right

Taylor has two main sponsors. ‘My grandfather owns Clevestone Transport Ltd. A good friend manages Snakebite Barbers. I appreciate the help they’ve given me throughout my short career but if I’m to become say a national champion then more sponsors are needed. Potential sponsors can contact me via e-mail at [email protected] or on Instagram at Bradley.taylor_.' Brown can also be contacted on Instagram at robbiebrown95.