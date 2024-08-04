Hartlepool Beavers, Squirrels and Cubs help to create Durham Cathedral artwork

The 9th Hartlepool Beavers, Squirrels and Cubs have played their part in a mass-participation artwork which recently went on display at Durham Cathedral.

Each of the young people who attend the 9th Hartlepool Beavers, Squirrels and Cubs each made a paper 'peace dove' which are now among thousands of other paper doves, suspended in Durham Cathedral’s Nave as part of an art installation this summer.

Peace Doves, a mass-participation artwork by Peter Walker, took centre stage in the Nave of the cathedral on Friday, July 26.

Since April 1, visitors, schools, local groups and church communities have been creating paper doves with the aim to reach the target of 15,000 doves for the installation and the 9th Hartlepool Beavers, Squirrels and Cubs and their leaders were just some of the groups invited to take part.

Hartlepool 9th Beavers with their peace doves.

Louise Moriarty, leader, for the 9th Hartlepool Beavers, Assistant leader for the 9th Hartlepool Squirrels and Cubs made Peace Doves with the young children in her groups and said: "The Beavers, Squirrels and Cubs were delighted to make Peace Doves – they really loved it.

“These are lockdown children who have been isolated in their early years and haven’t had access to the opportunities that they should have. It’s now time for them to become part of the world and to bring their kindness and hope to the community, because they are our future. Peace Doves engaged the children and allowed them to do this. We’ve encouraged them all to go with their families to see the installation they’ve been part of."

For the past 14 weeks, people have been given a paper dove on which they have been encouraged to write a message of peace, love, friendship or hope. These doves are now suspended in the Nave as part of a large-scale installation consisting of almost 15,000 individual, handwritten doves.

Andrew Usher, chief officer for visitor experience and enterprise at Durham Cathedral, said: “We asked for the help of visitors, schools and local communities by inviting everyone to come and create a dove to be included in this meaningful installation and they have done this in their thousands! As a mass-participation artwork, we knew we were relying on our communities to help us create the installation and people have been delighted to take up the unique opportunity to be involved in creating something truly special.”

Richard Twomey and his son, Theo were some of the first people to see the artwork

With local visitors from County Durham, tourists visiting the region from the rest of the UK and international visitors all creating doves the personal messages of peace, love hope and friendship have been varied and sometimes emotional.

Some of the visitors and groups involved, including the 9th Hartlepool Beavers, Squirrels and Cubs group have been asked to share their stories of creating a dove for a small exhibition about the Making of Peace Doves which is now also on display in the cathedral.

Louise continued: "I've been up to Durham Cathedral to take a look at the artwork and also see all the children's hard work. It's actually breath-taking. The children wrote beautiful sentiments and thoughtful messages on the doves they contributed and it was truly spectacular to know they are part of this amazing artwork."

The final artwork gives a sense of serenity and peace with visitors describing it as 'magnificent', 'awe-inspiring' and 'powerful'. As the paper doves are illuminated and hung from the Nave, visitors are invited back to the cathedral to see if they can find their dove and reflect upon other public messages of peace - making this installation unique to those who took part.

Ted Knowles, age 6, from 9th Hartlepool Beavers with his peace dove.

During a visit to the cathedral, families can see Peace Doves, pick up a family activity leaflet, get involved in free craft activities and also get up close to Durham Cathedral in LEGO®. A full programme of events will accompany the installation, including late-night openings, exclusive dinners and special services.

The installation is now open to the public at Durham Cathedral until Wednesday, September 4. There is no admission charge to enter the cathedral although donations are welcome.

For more information, visit www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/PeaceDoves