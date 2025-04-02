Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long-term Alice House supporter TMD Friction has increased its support for the Hartlepool hospice by returning to the charity’s prestigious Guild of Patrons.

The Guild is a group of businesses, all pledging to support local hospice care, by donating £5,000 per year and in many cases, involving themselves more closely with the hospice, particularly in terms of fundraising and staff participation.

Car parts supplier TMD Friction, based on the town’s Oakesway Industrial Estate, has always supported local charities and nominated various causes for both company and staff support.

At the start of the year, TMD Friction staff visited the hospice for a tour and an update on its ongoing funding challenges and were motivated to focus their support to the specialist patient care services that Alice House provides.

from left, TMD Friction's Deb Keirl & Alice House Hospice co-chief executive Nicky Haggan.

Greg Hildreth, the hospice’s business and communications senior manager, said: “TMD’s support of our work never went away. But we are especially happy to welcome them back to Alice House as patrons.

"The warmth and enthusiasm shown by their staff members has been great to see.

"This increase in support is particularly well timed as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact the finances of hospices throughout the UK.

“On behalf of everyone at Alice House, I would like to thank TMD Friction and look forward to working with them.”

Lydia Meehan, HR business partner at TMD Friction, said: “Many of our staff members have a personal connection to the hospice and that, combined with what we learned about the work and running costs on our recent tour, made this an easy choice.

“We look forward to developing our relationship with Alice House and helping to fund the delivery of its specialist care services.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs more than £3.6m to fund these services for one year and the hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every day.

For more about the hospice’s Guild of Patrons, contact Mr Hildreth on (01429) 855529 or [email protected]