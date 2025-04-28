Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company boss has spoken of her pride at landing a prestigious business award.

Vikki Jackson-Smith, who began her career at just 16 as a weighbridge officer in her family’s business, was named Female Business Leader of the Year at the British Business Awards 2025 at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

She was recognised for her incredible journey transforming the fuel company into a Hartlepool recycling and waste management company, J&B Recycling, that is now recognised globally.

The award acknowledges her outstanding leadership, resilience and continued contributions to the local economy and wider industry.

Hartlepool businesswoman Vikki Jackson-Smith receives her award from actor Rob Brydon.

Taking over the family business in her early 20s, Vikki made the bold decision to pivot from coal to recycling, creating J&B Recycling and safeguarding 30 jobs in the process.

Under her leadership, the company now employs nearly 200 people and processes over 200,000 tonnes of waste each year.

In 2024, J&B Recycling was acquired by FCC Environment, a leading UK waste and resource management company.

Vikki remains managing director at J&B Recycling and continues to drive the business forward under the FCC banner.

Speaking after the event, Vikki said: “I’m incredibly proud to have received this award.

“It’s a real honour to be recognised alongside so many brilliant business leaders.

"This is a win for my entire team, for Hartlepool and for the North East.

“Our region has so much to offer and I’m passionate about creating opportunities and inspiring the next generation of leaders right here at home.”

Vikki is also a trustee at Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice and actively supports local charities, schools and educational programmes.

Steve Longdon, chief executive officer of FCC Environment, said: “This amazing and prestigious award win by Vikki is extremely well deserved.

"We at FCC welcomed Vikki and the J&B business into our own a year ago now and throughout this time I have seen how Vikki has embraced the opportunities being part of a larger group brings whilst retaining her clear focus on and passion for her business.”

Vikki’s was previously named Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Insider Dealmakers Awards and Businesswoman of the Year at the 2021 National Businesswomen’s Awards.

The British Business Awards featured appearances from singers Sting and Sir Bob Geldof as well as actor Rob Brydon and raised more than £1.2 million for homelessness charity Social Bite.