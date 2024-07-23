Hartlepool businesswoman wins at everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lyndsay Hogg, Managing Director at Hartlepool firm, Hogg Global Logistics, takes home a trophy from the 2024 Everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards. Lyndsay won The Freight (Above & Beyond) Award - sponsored by WCAworld & IFC8.

The 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards winners were announced at the awards ceremony and luncheon held in London and attended by over 480 industry leaders. Now in their 17th year, the awards were launched to shine a spotlight on the varied and increasing avenues of opportunities available in the traditionally male-dominated industry and celebrate the vital role that women play within it.

Despite progress, only 23% of the industry’s 1.5million employees identify as women, more than half of these women are in non-transport roles, and alarmingly 54% of organisations lack formal targets, commitments, or quotas for gender diversity.[1]

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-Founder of everywoman said: “Studies consistently demonstrate that diverse teams foster greater creativity, problem-solving abilities, employee engagement, and overall profitability within organizations.

The economic benefits of equalising the labour force could lead to potential gains of 10% of GDP by 2030.[2] Attracting, retaining, and advancing women has the power to fuel progress, unlock innovation and drive growth, not just for organisations but for the UK economy.

Now in our 25th year, everywoman continues to play a significant part in recognising exceptional women whose innovation, skills, resilience, and leadership will inspire future generations of women to fulfil their career ambitions in vibrant and dynamic industries. Congratulations to this year’s winners and finalists who continue to demonstrate the vital role women play as role models and innovators in transport and logistics.”

Lyndsay Hogg, Managing Director at Hogg Global Logistics, from Hartlepool, won The Freight (Above & Beyond) Award - sponsored by WCA World & IFC8.

Lyndsay founded Hogg Global Logistics while 8.5 months pregnant, wanting to empower women in logistics and support her family. The company has seen huge success in its first 4 years, winning the first and only Kings Award in the North-East England for international trade. Lyndsay’s coordinated ground level support: locally donating 18,000 packets of sanitary products and campaigning for these to be provided free; raising over £5,000 for a cancer patient who was unable to work; and sending 10 trucks of humanitarian aid to Ukraine (and raising £13,000).

