Hartlepool Care Home enjoys ‘dancing together through the decades’ event

Sheraton Court Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Hartlepool, Teesside, welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from 24th - 30th June 2024.

HC-One’s main celebration events took place during Care Home Open Weekend (28th – 30th June). Sheraton Court Care Home was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’.

Resident enjoying Sheraton Court's Care Home Open Week celebrations

Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home. From 28th - 30th June, Sheraton Court Care Home hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments throughout the day which were enjoyed by all, including a coffee morning where families, friends and volunteers attended the home for a singalong to 1950s music and residents enjoyed reminiscing with visitors over a cup of coffee and cake on Friday 28th June.

On Saturday 29th June, Sheraton Court hosted a Summer Fair event which included a hot dog stall, sweets, a bouncy castle, craft stalls, stalls selling plants, bags, toiletries, ornaments and pictures, a tombola and adopt a bear. The Blue Rose Community Choir attended to perform for visitors, encouraging everyone to singalong.

On Sunday 30th June, local singer Jessica visited the home to sing to residents a range of songs through the decades and brought her new arrival, baby Christopher to meet residents. Sheraton Court Care Home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Stall at Sheraton Court's Care Home Open Week event

Hollie Rhodes, Home Manager at HC-One’s Sheraton Court Care Home, said:

“We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Sheraton Court Care Home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Hartlepool, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

