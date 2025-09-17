Hartlepool care home residents bake off for cancer charity

A residential care service in Hartlepool rose to the occasion with a bake sale that raised much-needed funds for a cancer charity.

Located on Hutton Avenue, Hope House is a residential service for adults with a learning disability and associated complex needs, part of the Cygnet Social Care division.

Staff and residents whisked, kneaded and baked a variety of sweet treats to sell to their family and friends, raising £130 for Stand Up To Cancer.

The charity works to speed up life-saving cancer research while introducing new treatments and technologies to people with cancer.

The Cygnet Social Care service were inspired to fundraise for Stand Up To Cancer because of a colleague’s previous experience of cancer.

Rachel Doherty, Activity Coordinator at Hope House, was moved by the charity’s work and decided to organise a Bake-Off style fundraiser.

She said: “I am proud of everyone for taking part and raising vital funds for such an important charity. One of our colleagues previously underwent cancer treatment and she got to ring that bell and go into remission. Her strength and courage is truly inspirational and the whole team was really in awe of her for her positivity. This fundraiser meant a lot to us all.

“Hope House wanted to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer as we have all come into contact with someone who is fighting cancer, they are the true heroes. We hope that these funds can aid the research the charity undertakes to decrease the amount of people affected by this terrible disease and improve their outcomes.”

The individuals supported at the Cygnet Social Care service played a large part in the day, choosing what they wanted to bake and inviting their family to attend and buy their tasty treats.

Rachel said: “Our residents really enjoyed the fundraiser and everyone got involved. There was so much laughter, excitement and enjoyment as everyone pulled together to make a difference for such an amazing charity. It really goes to show how much love and support we have here at Hope House for one another.”