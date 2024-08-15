Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool charity has passed the million-pound milestone in making donations to help others.

Since its inception in 2019, the PFC Trust has distributing more than £1.2m in cumulative grants and donations to various local causes.

Last month alone, the trust allocated around £75,000 in grants, underscoring its commitment to supporting diverse initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent sums awarded by the PFC Trust include three to NHS Community Mental Health grants and two Early Years grants.

The PFC Trust team with founder Frances Connolly, who is in the centre of the front row.

Numerous awards were issued from both the General Grants pot and Hartlepool Sports Council, further broadening the scope of the trust’s outreach.

Frances Connolly, the founder of the PFC Trust, said: “When we started the charity, we thought we would just be giving out some funding every now and again to help good causes, especially those groups that struggled to get funding from other places to support their work.

"Five years later, we have given out over £1.2m to local good causes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond financial contributions, the PFC Trust is actively engaged in hands-on efforts across various sectors.

The PFC Trust helped FC Hartlepool.

These include addressing “safety net” issues through partnerships such as the Financial Inclusion Partnership, the Food Partnership and the recently-launched Poverty Truth Commission.

These are designed to tackle pressing community challenges and provide essential support to those in need.

The PFC Trust also promotes health and physical activity through numerous projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PFC Trust helped Evolve athlete Lewin Tubuna, centre.

Carl Jorgeson, the trust’s chief operating officer, said: “By collaborating with clubs and other providers, the PFC Trust supports athletic development from grassroots levels to world champions.”

This summer, the PFC Trust is working with local partners to deliver urban play and urban sport across multiple community spaces in Hartlepool.

The community is invited to join outdoor activities regardless of the weather.

The events include garden games, nature trails, Olympic-themed crafts and a variety of sports, encouraging community engagement and active lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PFC Trust's annual UChangeLives campaign is this September.The month of fundraising urges Individuals to raise funds solely for the PFC Trust or if you are a sports club, a community group or charitable organisation you can choose to raise funds on a 50/50 split, with 50 per cent going to your own group to support your own fundraising efforts.

Check out www.thepfctrust.org to get involved with UChangeLives or for further information.