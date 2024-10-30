Hartlepool chef transforms children’s care home with artwork

Granville Lodge is celebrating the incredible talent and dedication of their chef, Karen Liddle, who is enhancing the lives of children not only through her culinary skills but also through her vibrant and imaginative artwork.

With 18 years of experience as a chef at Granville Lodge, Karen has always been a key figure in the kitchen. However, her passion doesn’t stop in there.

With a degree in multimedia textiles and a background in art and design, Karen uses her creative flair to turn the walls and gardens of Granville Lodge into magical spaces for the children.

When the staff approached Karen to brighten up the children's bathroom, an underwater-themed mural was suggested.

Bathroom showcasing artwork at Granville Lodge

“We wanted the paintings to be of things the children would love, so they voted and picked Finding Nemo,” Karen shared.

Over a year, she worked on this project during early mornings and nights, while still managing her day-to-day responsibilities as a chef. Her hard work resulted in a stunning underwater scene, featuring vibrant characters that have brought joy and excitement to the children.

“It’s great to see the children’s faces light up when they see the mural, especially the new residents,” said Karen.

She has taken special care to ensure all children can enjoy the artwork, regardless of their visual abilities, using bold colours and painting techniques, such as using bright block colours for the turtle to make it more visible for all.

Karen Liddle

As well as the indoor designs, Karen has also transformed the outdoor areas, creating a seasonal fairy garden in the grounds. Recognising that wheelchair users could only view a blank fence from their swing, she added decorative waterproof curtains that change with the seasons.

Currently, the garden boasts a spooky Hallowe'en display, with Karen already preparing festive decorations for the Christmas.

Both the children and staff have praised Karen’s artwork.

Karen added: “The families and my colleagues really appreciate what I do.”

Bathroom at Granville Lodge, Hartlepool.

Even with her artistic projects, Karen continues to excel in her role as a chef. Recently, she organised a bake-off competition for the residents, highlighting her ongoing commitment to engaging the children in fun, creative activities.

Karen’s dedication to both her culinary and artistic roles has made her an invaluable member of the Granville Lodge team. Her passion for brightening the lives of children through her delicious meals and creative artwork is a testament to her kindness, creativity, and commitment.