Hartlepool church in a spin over Macmillan Coffee Morning

By Coli Reid
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 15:27 BST
Volunteer Violet Reid tests out the Spin the Wheel game for Saturday's coffee morning at the ORB Centre at Oxford Road Baptist Church. Looking on are regular ORB visitors Kelly Adams and Hayley Whittingham.placeholder image
Visitors to this weekend's Macmillan coffee morning at Hartlepool’s Oxford Road Baptist Church will have a rather usual way to earn their cakes and biscuits - by taking part in a spin the wheel competition.

Church volunteer Violet Reid came up with the novel idea and asked Hartlepool Men’s Shed to come up with a working model - and it duly delivered.

“We are very grateful to the Men’s Shed for its kind assistance,” she said.

"We're looking forward to seeing lots of visitors through our door this Saturday to spin the wheel and help us to raise funds for the wonderful Macmillan nursing service.'

The coffee morning will take place at the ORB Community Hub, at Oxford Road Baptist Church, in Caledonian Road, this Saturday, September 20, from 10am-noon.

All are welcome.

