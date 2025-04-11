Hartlepool College students support hospice with new mural

Hartlepool College of Further Education Students With New Mural

Visitors to Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool are now welcomed by a beautiful new mural, thanks to the efforts of two talented students from Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Aaron and Tia volunteered their time and skills to paint a tree mural in the Hospice’s reception area, creating a warm and welcoming environment for visitors to Alice House.

The project, overseen by College Lecturer Lauren Morrell, is the latest example of the College’s continued support of Alice House Hospice. As patrons of the charity, the College has played an active role in fundraising and community projects over the years.

Greg Hildreth, Business and Communications Senior Manager at the Hospice, expressed his appreciation on behalf of the charity, saying, "We are grateful to Aaron, Tia, and the College for their ongoing support. The mural is a wonderful addition, bringing a colourful focal point to our reception area. It has been warmly received and it’s great to have the support of such talented young people."

Lauren added, "Aaron and Tia have done a fantastic job; the mural has made a real difference to the Hospice and they should be proud of their work. It’s great to see our students using their creativity to give back to the community, something which is very much encouraged at the College."

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.