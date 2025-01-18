Hartlepool family set up fund in memory of their son Dan Cook

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every week in the uk 12 apparently fit and healthy young people between the age of 14-35 die of an un diagnosed heart condition. We as a family along with Victor Aviation where Dan was director of sales; have partnered with the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young(CRY) in memory of our son.

CRY's mission is to prevent young cardiac death through awareness, screening and research.

Dan was fit, health and full of vitality, yet his bright journey was abruptly cut short by an undiagnosed heart condition. His passing feel deeply un natural, yet amidst the heart ache we take solace in knowing there is no one to blame. For that we eternally grateful.

Dan can be best described as a singular work of art, a one of a kind magical soul, who lived a life as bold and beautiful as he was.

Danny Boy may our memories and your songs echo forever in our hearts and in the skies you now illuminate. You are missed more than words can ever express and loved beyond measure.

There was nothing ordinary about him, He was the first and only member of our family to get a tattoo, the first to travel around the world and then to pursue his passion for music. Dan had the extraordinary ability to transform emotions and experiences into Melodie's and lyrics. He pursued his passion so fiercly that he made it reality, successfully signing a record contract and creating an album of his own. His songs weren't just music they were stories, windows into his world which we were all so priveledged to hear and so proud to call him "Our Dan". His music carries his signature, always original and unforgettable.

But Dans creativity wasn't confined to his music. He lived every aspect of his life with the same artistry and intention. From exploring the world to excelling in his career, quickly becoming Director of Sales at Victor Aviation. Dan was embedded into the fabric of Victor and remembered as such by co-workers to Founders who have all detailed how remarkable Dan was to each and everyone of them. Dan infused everything he did with the same care and depth that made his music so special.

But Dans magic wasn't just in his achievements ; it was in how he saw the world. He had any uncanny ability to look beyond the surface , to notice beauty and meaning where others might not. Every decision he made, every step he took was instilled with intention and care. His life was a masterpiece filled with passion,creativity and love.

Danny Boy may you continue lighting up the skies and dancing among the stars.

Visit https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/dan-cook/ to find out more.