Your NRG, a community-focused fuel distributor based in Hartlepool, has announced the latest winner of its Giving Back initiative.

The RDA Unicorn Centre, is a charity dedicated to improving the lives of disabled adults and children through equine therapy.

As part of this initiative, Your NRG, based in Baltic Street, has donated £500 to the centre to support its vital services.

The centre was selected from a shortlist of nominated causes in the North East following a public vote involving Your NRG’s customers.

Gordon Wallis, from Your NRG, with the cheque for RDA.

It offers life-changing equine therapy and riding lessons that improve the physical and mental well-being of people with disabilities.

Gordon Wallis, a representative of Your NRG, visited the RDA Unicorn Centre to present the donation to the team.

He commented: “At Your NRG, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve.

"The work that the RDA Unicorn Centre does is truly inspiring, and we are proud to support them. Their efforts enrich the lives of people with disabilities, and we’re excited to be a part of their journey.”

Gordon Wallis with RDA staff.

The Giving Back initiative, launched by Your NRG to engage with local communities, invites customers to nominate deserving local causes for donations.

The shortlisted organisations for the North East included Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy, Andy’s Man Club, Willow Burn Hospice, Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, Barnabas Safe & Sound, Red Row Raptors FC, Cresswell Pele Tower Project and the RDA Unicorn Centre

Following a public vote, the RDA Unicorn Centre emerged as the winner.

The £500 donation will go toward supporting its ongoing services, which include equine therapy, community outreach with therapy pony Acer, and its unique Tea with a Pony sessions for individuals living with dementia and their families.

Jackie Rubin, trustee at the RDA Unicorn Centre, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised by Your NRG and their customers.

“The continued support we receive enables us to transform the lives of disabled adults and children through our equine therapy programmes.

"This generous donation will help us expand our services and continue making a positive impact on the community.”

The communications manager for Your NRG, Gordon Wallis, added: “We are proud to support the RDA Unicorn Centre as part of our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.

"Their inspiring work enriching lives fuels our passion for making a positive impact in our local communities.”

This donation follows Your NRG’s recent community-focused charity work.

Earlier this year, as part of the Project Giving Back initiative in Bedfordshire, the company donated £500 to Medical Detection Dogs after they won the public vote.