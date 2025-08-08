Hartlepool Heroes' award winners Wintertide Festival encourages more community support after The PFC Trust’s backing

Organisers of Hartlepool’s beloved Wintertide Festival would welcome even greater support of their three-day extravaganza after being honoured with the prestigious Hartlepool Heroes Creative in the Community Award.

That recognition arrived shortly before the biennial independent event, renowned for transforming the Headland into a beacon of art and culture, announced its return on November 21-23 under the theme Constellations with backing from headline sponsors The PFC Trust and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

And the Heroes award success - a testament to the tireless efforts of directors Vicky Jackson, Rachel Laycock and Emma Wheetman - has ignited a fresh call for increased community and business support, especially with invaluable backing already secured from the likes of local charity The PFC Trust.

"We were absolutely thrilled to win the Hartlepool Heroes award; it’s a wonderful validation of all our hard work," said Vicky, co-director of Wintertide Festival.

"To be recognised as a 'hero' for what we create is particularly touching.

“It's important for people to understand that Wintertide is a grassroots effort - not council-funded - driven by our love for this community.

“Receiving this honour, and the continued fantastic support from partners like The PFC Trust, Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the Arts Council England, Tees Valley Combined Authority and Crafty Monkey Brewery, fuels our passion even further.”

Since it was established in 2014, Wintertide has grown significantly, with the last festival in 2023 attracting more than 17,000 visitors across its three days.

This year’s Constellations theme promises to illuminate the Headland with large-scale installations, a vibrant community parade, day and night art trails, pop-up exhibitions, performances, creative workshops, an artisan market and an exciting live music programme.

The PFC Trust’s decision to become one of two headline sponsors for the 2025 festival was an easy one.

“We are absolutely passionate about investing in the local arts scene, and Wintertide's energy and positive vision for the festival were just infectious from the start," said Kelly Brooks, operations manager at The PFC Trust.

“We're genuinely looking forward to getting over to the Headland and soaking up the atmosphere. It was also fantastic to see them win the Heroes award.

“What Wintertide does - giving local artists a spotlight, supporting new talent and bringing people of all ages together - perfectly mirrors the very heart of what The PFC Trust is passionate about."

The Hartlepool-based directors of Wintertide, each with backgrounds in creative industries, event production, music, and community engagement, are committed to using arts and culture to connect and uplift the local community.

Their ambition is for Wintertide to remain rooted in the town’s unique character while continually pushing boundaries and inspiring new talent.

Rachel said: “Wintertide has cemented itself as a beacon of culture, creativity, and community spirit.

"Every two years, we transform Hartlepool’s Headland into an extraordinary hub of artistic talent, celebrating both established and emerging artists while shining a light on the town’s cultural vibrancy.”

Beyond the main festival weekend, Wintertide is a year-round movement. In the lead-up to November, projects are launching across Hartlepool’s 12 wards, engaging local artists and community groups to create artwork that will be showcased during the festival.

With principal investment from Tees Valley Combined Authority and Arts Council England, and additional backing from LARCH (Local Access Redcar & Cleveland and Hartlepool), Wintertide Festival would love more local businesses to join as Wintertide Business Stars.

“We need local businesses to support us, get involved, and take part, as that’s what keeps us going," emphasised Emma, co-director.

Sponsorship opportunities, in-kind support (resources, venues, services), and community partnerships are all vital ways businesses can contribute to building something extraordinary and ensuring Hartlepool continues to shine on the cultural map.

*For more information on sponsorship and partnership opportunities, contact the Wintertide Festival team at [email protected]. Follow Wintertide Festival: @wintertidefestuk @winterfestuk www.wintertidefestival.co.uk