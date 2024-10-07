Hartlepool man who had never left the UK enjoys Euro Disney trip with support workers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 69-year-old Hartlepool man who had never left the United Kingdom has embarked on a trip of a lifetime thanks to his support team and social worker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Samuels had always dreamt of meeting his favourite Disney characters but had not had the opportunity to go.

Health issues have also made it difficult for him to make the trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Debbie Randall, Paul’s support worker at Pathways to Independence, said: “We’ve been caring for Paul at his home in Hartlepool since 2015.

Paul Samuels and Stephen Hatton at Euro Disney.

“Over the years, Paul had mentioned his love of Disney and what it would mean to him to go one day, so we got our heads together to make his life-long dream come true.”

Paul and his good friend, 77-year-old Stephen Hatton, were chaperoned by Debbie Randall and Ayesha Dent, another one of Paul’s support workers.

The foursome took the train to Manchester airport and then a flight to France to visit Euro Disney, in Paris, where they spent three magical days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie added: “Paul has a learning disability and diabetes and up until recently he wasn’t able to travel abroad as he was unable to administer his own insulin.

“Working closely with the wonderful district nurses, Paul has learnt how to manage his medication and is now able to go abroad with support.”

Alongside many magical moments during the trip, Paul and Stephen’s nerves were really put to the test when one of the rides stopped, meaning the pair had to make their way down the emergency ladders to safety.

A grateful Paul said of the trip after returning home: “I enjoyed flirting and blowing kisses to the princesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trips to Disney aside, Paul’s is an avid football supporter and used to play in his younger days.

His favourite teams are Chelsea and Hartlepool United and the team at Pathways to Independence support him on a regular basis by taking him to all the Hartlepool United’s home games, where he is a season ticket holder for league matches.

Pathways to Independence encourages people in Hartlepool to live independently with support from a team of highly experienced and compassionate people.