Hartlepool named among top 10 UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes, according to new study

Empty homes are becoming an increasingly visible issue in towns and cities across the UK. Whether they’re left unoccupied due to inheritance delays, investment speculation, or disrepair, these properties can become a blight on neighbourhoods and a wasted resource amid the housing crisis. But have you ever wondered which areas in the UK have the highest number of vacant homes?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study, conducted by real estate experts at Five Star Cash Offer, who specialise in buying properties directly from homeowners looking to sell quickly, analysed housing data from 200 areas across the UK. They used government figures to determine which areas had the highest share of vacant homes in relation to the total housing stock.

To get the full picture, the researchers looked at the number of empty residential properties in each area and compared this to the total number of homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool has 1,932 empty homes out of 45,764, giving it a vacancy rate of 4.22% and a 7th place on the list. Another coastal town, Hartlepool’s figures align with the national trend of seaside areas showing disproportionately high levels of unoccupied housing.

Hartlepool named among top 10 UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes

While part of this may relate to seasonal living, much of it also reflects broader economic hardship and underinvestment. Turning these homes back into livable spaces could be a key part of wider regeneration plans.

Kingston upon Thames ranks 1st, with 3,303 of its 70,527 homes vacant, which gives it a 4.68% vacancy rate. Liverpool is 2nd, with 10,779 out of 232,952 homes empty, or 4.63%. Middlesbrough follows in 3rd with 3,030 of its 65,749 homes unoccupied, a 4.61% rate. Torbay comes in 4th, with 3,135 vacant homes from 70,082, or 4.47%.

Bolsover is placed 5th, reporting 1,693 empty homes out of 38,636, a 4.38% rate. Blackpool is in 6th with 3,198 of its 73,328 homes vacant, at 4.36%. Portsmouth ranks 8th with 3,702 vacant homes from 91,534, or 4.04%. Burnley sits in 9th place, with 1,724 vacant out of 42,788 homes, a 4.03% vacancy rate. Preston ranks 10th with 2,721 out of 67,655 homes empty, or 4.02%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the scale, Havant, Westminster, Wyre, Lewisham, Crawley, Solihull, Test Valley, Gravesham, Chichester, and Bexley reported the lowest vacancy rates in the country. All ten areas had fewer than two per cent of homes standing empty, suggesting stronger housing demand, more efficient usage, or perhaps better local housing policies in play.

Elsewhere, major cities performed variably in the rankings. Brighton and Hove placed 12th overall, indicating higher vacancy pressures than most would expect. County Durham came in at 24th, Oxford at 31st, Leeds at 33rd, and Nottingham at 40th. Meanwhile, Sheffield landed at 68th, Birmingham at 73rd, Bristol at 145th, and Manchester much further down the table at 179th.

List of top 10 areas with the most vacant homes in the study:

Rank Area Total housing units Vacant housing units Vacant Homes Rate 1 Kingston Upon Thames 70,527 3,303 4.68 2 Liverpool 232,952 10,779 4.63 3 Middlesbrough 65,749 3,030 4.61 4 Torbay 70,082 3,135 4.47 5 Bolsover 38,636 1,693 4.38 6 Blackpool 73,328 3,198 4.36 7 Hartlepool 45,764 1,932 4.22 8 Portsmouth 91,534 3,702 4.04 9 Burnley 42,788 1,724 4.03 10 Preston 67,655 2,721 4.02