Hartlepool opticians makes commitment to Crisis as it extends its volunteering support to a whole year of eye and ear clinics
A Hartlepool opticians is committing their time to homelessness charity Crisis by extending its volunteering hours at much-needed eye and ear clinics.
Colleagues at Specsavers Hartlepool have been regular volunteers at the charity’s Christmas clinics in recent years.
Retail director Steven Wheatley and ophthalmic director Cian Murphy have offered their clinical assistance and care to Crisis’s Newcastle Skylight Centre for the past two years.
