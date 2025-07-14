About 70 cyclists from across EDF’s UK-wide nuclear sites got in gear to tackle a 105-mile route from Heysham, in Lancashire, to Hartlepool in aid of the charity.

The gruelling route through the Pennines posed a particular challenge for the weary wheelers as temperatures soared.

But at lunchtime on Friday all the riders crossed the finishing line at Hartlepool Power Station.

Hartlepool Power Station director Mark Lees was one of the cyclists making the trip.

He said: “Many of us who signed up for this challenge thought it would be tough going but I’m not sure many of us considered we’d be doing it as the country was in a heatwave.

"We were able to complete this thanks to the fabulous team looking out for us all, including providing regular sun cream updates, and we all really looked out for each other.

"Tackling a challenge like this gives you a real sense of common purpose and inspires you to look out for one another and really encourage each other in those tougher, usually uphill, moments.

“Knowing we were all contributing to such an important cause also helped and made it all, all the more important.

"In the end I think everyone crossed the finish line faster than we’d planned. Thank you to everyone who supported us with the challenge and especially with the fundraising.”

Participants had to raise at least £500 in sponsorship for the Alzheimer’s Society to take part.

However on the eve of the challenge the 70 plus riders’ efforts had already raised more than £50,000 for the charity.

Corinne Mills, interim chief executive at the Alzheimer's Society, said: “With nearly one million people living with dementia in the UK today, and many more affected, we know how vital it is to have partners, like EDF, who share our determination to make a real difference.

“Our utmost thanks goes to the EDF cyclists who’ve taken on such an incredible challenge, raising vital funds to help beat dementia.

"Together our partnership continues to support EDF colleagues and customers to better understand dementia and the support available and fund vital support services and pioneering research that can transform lives now and in the future.”

