Hartlepool Rugby Club uses vital ‘Cash4Clubs’ charity funding to host community day and attract more members

A POPULAR rugby club has boosted its playing members by using a vital charity grant to fund a member recruitment drive - increasing the number of women participants.

Historic Hartlepool RFC – which was founded in 1893 – had less than 100 members just seven years ago and was struggling to attract players to the club.

But now – with the help of Flutter UKI’s ‘Cash4Clubs’ funding – it was able to hold a community day to attract new players and has crucially boosted its number of female players.

And now a new round of Flutter’s grants - like the one that helped Hartlepool - are available to other groups in the North East if they apply before December 12.

It allows sports clubs and organisations around the UK to apply for £400,000 worth of free grants to help their work in the community.

Hartlepool RFC, whose grounds are at Easington Road, used £2,000 awarded to them by the nationwide Cash4Clubs community initiative – to hold a free community day in July. They attracted hundreds of people by putting on games for all ages, training sessions, rugby-themed inflatables, a free BBQ and, crucially, an introduction to rugby for women.

As well as increasing overall membership of the club, the grant has helped Hartlepool RFC introduce the game to people in an area with higher-than-average levels of deprivation.

Trustee and junior chairman Stewart Hind said: “The rugby family fun day in July was huge for us in reminding and reintroducing what we can do for the community and for the game of rugby.

“We attracted lots of people who had never played the game before and it helped hugely in introducing people to the club. Many never realised it was here.

“We know the importance we can have on people’s lives and running a day like that has helped swell our numbers. The family day made some people realise that rugby is a game for all and accessible regardless of your social background. There were a lot of smiling faces.”

“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without help from the Cash4Clubs initiative.”

A spokesperson for Flutter UKI said: “We know that Cash4Clubs can play an important part in helping at the grassroots level – great stories such as Hartlepool RFC show the power the programme can have by enabling small clubs to play an even bigger role in their community.

“There are real benefits to encouraging people to try out a sport or exercise a bit more and we hope this year’s funding will make a real difference.”

Flutter UKI funds the Cash4Clubs initiative and is extending the deadline to December 12 due to the sheer number of grassroots clubs that have already submitted bids for 2024.

Cash4Clubs awards 200 community organisations £2,000 worth of funding to help drive participation in sports and wellbeing, improve facilities and run coaching programmes.

Since the initiative was launched in 2008, nearly £6 million has been invested into community sports by Flutter UKI through its brands, which include Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Betting & Gaming and tombola.

Last year, 40,000 people across 50 different sports benefitted from the Cash4Clubs fund. Almost 85% of those clubs funded were from lower socio-economic groups.

Applications for the current round of funding close on December 14. Applications can be made at https://cash-4-clubs.com/.