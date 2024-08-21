Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool schools have pledged their support to a charity that provides free beds for struggling families.

Ad Astra Academy Trust, which has four town primary schools under its umbrella, demonstrated its commitment to the Zarach children’s bed charity during the trust’s recent Festival of Education at Teesside University.

Zarach was invited to the annual event and a raffle raised £385 towards its funds.

Trust chief executive Andy Brown said: “Not only do the charity provide a new bed and mattress to families in poverty, but they also provide bed linen and pyjamas/nightwear.

"It is a fantastic scheme, and we are delighted to support it.”

Ad Astra’s Hartlepool schools are Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View.

Since Zarach Charity was set up in 2018, it has provided beds for more than 9,000 children.

Jess Sandy, the charity’s national development manager, thanked the trust, adding: “It was an amazing day that gave us the platform to raise awareness.”

For further information, visit zarach.org