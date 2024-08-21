Hartlepool schools team up to support Zarach children's bed charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ad Astra Academy Trust, which has four town primary schools under its umbrella, demonstrated its commitment to the Zarach children’s bed charity during the trust’s recent Festival of Education at Teesside University.
Zarach was invited to the annual event and a raffle raised £385 towards its funds.
Trust chief executive Andy Brown said: “Not only do the charity provide a new bed and mattress to families in poverty, but they also provide bed linen and pyjamas/nightwear.
"It is a fantastic scheme, and we are delighted to support it.”
Ad Astra’s Hartlepool schools are Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View.
Since Zarach Charity was set up in 2018, it has provided beds for more than 9,000 children.
Jess Sandy, the charity’s national development manager, thanked the trust, adding: “It was an amazing day that gave us the platform to raise awareness.”
For further information, visit zarach.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.