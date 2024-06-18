Hartlepool shines a light on army of carers during packed National Carers Week
and live on Freeview channel 276
Charity Hartlepool Carers organised a wide variety of events and activities all week to help raise awareness of the support available, and allow carers to let their hair down.
They included a big roadshow at The Grand Hotel which brought over 25 partner agencies together all under one roof.
Alongside the various information stands, visitors got to enjoy some spellbinding magic and take a selfie in a photo booth.
The charity’s chief executive Christine Fewster said: “It was an opportunity for people to find out lots of information what’s going on in the community and to enjoy a bit of time away from their caring role.”
Hartlepool Carers later celebrated its 30th birthday with a party which raised money towards its activities.
The day, and whole week, was a success and enabled the charity to identify a number of new carers.
"We have had lots of positive feedback,” added Christine.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.