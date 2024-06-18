Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The spotlight fell on Hartlepool’s army of unpaid carer’s during National Carers Week.

Charity Hartlepool Carers organised a wide variety of events and activities all week to help raise awareness of the support available, and allow carers to let their hair down.

They included a big roadshow at The Grand Hotel which brought over 25 partner agencies together all under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the various information stands, visitors got to enjoy some spellbinding magic and take a selfie in a photo booth.

Chris Fewster (left) with Hartlepool Carers staff (left to right) Becky Nelmes, Sue Harrison and Jan Hollis at the roadshow event at The Grand Hotel. Picture by FRANK REID

The charity’s chief executive Christine Fewster said: “It was an opportunity for people to find out lots of information what’s going on in the community and to enjoy a bit of time away from their caring role.”

Hartlepool Carers later celebrated its 30th birthday with a party which raised money towards its activities.

The day, and whole week, was a success and enabled the charity to identify a number of new carers.