Hartlepool support worker shortlisted for national ‘Superstar’ award

David Crick

Support Worker David Crick from Cygnet Hope House in Hartlepool has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Stars of Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards 2025, in the Superstar Support Worker Award (North) category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David’s nomination recognises the exceptional impact he has had on the lives of the people he supports, including one young man whose progress and growing independence have been nothing short of life-changing.

Alex Humphries, Deputy Manager at Hope House, explained: “When this young man came to Hope House, he was in crisis and unable to communicate his needs. David, alongside his colleagues, has been instrumental in helping him grow and develop life skills that had previously seemed out of reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to David’s patient, person-centred approach, this individual has achieved so many firsts, from shopping independently and using self-checkouts to enjoying his first pub meal. He’s now able to communicate in a safer, more confident way. His family have repeatedly expressed their delight at how far he’s come, and David has played a pivotal role in that success.”

Hope House

David said being recognised for his work is an honour and a privilege.

He added: “Being nominated for the Stars of Learning Disabilities and Autism Award is a true honour. It means being recognised for making a real difference in the lives of the people I support, helping them grow, achieve, and feel valued every day.

“I love my job as a support worker because it allows me to empower individuals to reach their potential, celebrate their unique strengths, and be part of their journey toward greater independence and confidence. Seeing someone smile because they’ve achieved something new is the best reward of all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cygnet Hope House, based on Hutton Avenue in Hartlepool, is part of the Cygnet Social Care division and provides residential support for adults with learning disabilities.

The Stars of Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards celebrate the exceptional dedication, compassion, and commitment of professionals across the sector who make a real difference to the lives of people with learning disabilities and autism.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Friday, December 5, at The Manchester Mercure Piccadilly Hotel, hosted by Traitors star and Mencap Ambassador Alexander Dragonetti.

Alex added: “The entire team at Cygnet Hope House and across Cygnet Social Care are immensely proud of David’s nomination and wish him every success at the awards.”