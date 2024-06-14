Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young Hartlepool athlete will represent the town and UK when he competes in the world finals of a tough fitness competition in the USA this summer.

Fifteen-year-old Lewin Tubuna has earned a place at the Teenage CrossFit Games world finals in Michigan.

He is currently ranked sixth in the world for his age in CrossFit, which is a branded fitness regimen that consists of varied high intensity workouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has become one of the world’s most popular and rapidly growing fitness trends.

Lewin Tubuna working out at Evolve gym in Burn Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Lewin’s mum, Lynsey Tubuna, said: “He’s really excited about the finals. Last year he got to the quarter finals and he set a goal of getting further this year.

"He set his mind on it and that’s what he has done. He’s totally committed and motivated.”

Lewin trains six days a week at Hartlepool’s Evolve gym, in Burn Road, and has competed in several competitions so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will compete in the 14-15 age category in Michigan from August 30 to September 1.

Lewin said: “It consists of three days of functional fitness testing your strength, gymnastics, running, stamina. All different aspects of fitness.

"It’s the top 30 fittest teens in the world competing for the number one spot who can be crowned the fittest in the world.

"My aim is to try and get top three and make the podium if I can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be joined at the finals by mum Lynsey, dad Suli and sister Mia, aged 10.

Lewin will also be backed by many members of Evolve gym who are supporting him.

He has developed a passion for CrossFit after taking it up two years ago. Lewin came second in the British Teen CrossFit Championships in Southampton.

Lynsey added: “Since he started he has just got right into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's quite intense and takes a lot of stamina. It's important to remember he is still a teenager.”

But Lewin is no stranger to achieving impressive feats of fitness having raised over £20,000 for local charities through a host of tough challenges since he was just eight.