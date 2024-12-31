Peggy Cooke cuts her 100th birthday cake at Elwick Grange Care Home.

A Hartlepool woman has revealed her secret to a long life after turning 100.

Margaret Cooke, better known as Peggy, celebrated her milestone on December 29 surrounded by her loving family and friends, marking a day filled with joy, laughter, and cherished memories.

Originally from Aldeburgh, on the Suffolk coast, Peggy moved to Hartlepool at the age of 17 in 1941 with her family.

It was here, in her first week, that she met her future husband, Charlie Cooke.

Peggy Cooke celebrating with her fellow residents at Elwick Grange Care Home

Together, they built a happy life together in Hartlepool, raising three children, John, Ann, and Jane.

Peggy has since enjoyed the company of her seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

To mark Peggy's 100th birthday, her family was determined to celebrate in style.

The first part took place with her large family and close friends at her daughter Ann’s home in West Park and the second celebration was held with her fellow residents and staff at Elwick Grange Care Home.

Peggy Cooke has a glass of champagne to celebrate her 100th birthday.

The highlight of her special day was receiving a congratulatory card from the King and Queen, a moment that Peggy was delighted with.

When asked about the secret of a long and happy life, she said: “I have been very fortunate to have good people around me all my life, my family have always taken care of me.

"With a big family, I have been lucky to have been surrounded by babies and children my whole life and I think they keep you young.”

Peggy's family, friends and the residents and staff at Elwick Grange were honoured to celebrate her milestone with her and they look forward to many more joyful moments together.