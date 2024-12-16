Hartlepool youngster makes history in property maintenance apprenticeship

Abigail McLoughlin has made history as the first apprentice at Hartlepool College of Further Education to successfully complete the rigorous end point assessment in the Level 2 Property Maintenance apprenticeship.

Marking a historic milestone for the college, Abi achieved distinction-level feedback across all tasks, setting a new standard of excellence in her field.

Abi completed her apprenticeship with Hellens Residential, a North-East-based affordable housing and property management firm. As a property maintenance apprentice, Abi split her time between hands-on experience with the Hellens team, where she tackled tasks such as small-scale building, carpentry, painting and decorating, plastering, and plumbing repairs, and spent one day a week studying at Hartlepool College.

Following the completion of her studies, Abi will join the team at Hellens Residential as a property maintenance operative.

(left to right) property services manager, Robby Bailey, property maintenance operative, Abigail McLoughlin, managing director, Kate Hellens

Abi said: “I’m so proud to have completed my apprenticeship and to be the first to achieve this milestone at Hartlepool College.

“The support from both Hellens Residential and the college has been incredible, and it’s given me the skills and confidence to pursue a career I’m passionate about.”

John Cartwright, Head of Business Growth & Skills at Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: “This remarkable milestone highlights Abi’s dedication, skill and the excellent support provided by Hellens Group, who have been exemplary partners in fostering her growth and providing an outstanding platform to advance her career.

“Abi's accomplishment stands as an inspiring testament to the power of hard work, mentorship and opportunity.”

Kate Hellens, managing director at Hellens Residential said: “We are incredibly proud of Abi’s hard work and dedication throughout her apprenticeship. Her success reflects her talent, determination, and the supportive environment we strive to create at Hellens Residential. Watching her develop and excel has been a privilege, and we’re excited to see her continue to grow in her career.”