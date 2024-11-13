Hartlepool's Age UK shop urges people to pop in and pick up a festive bargain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Christmas approaching, the Age UK shop in Hartlepool is encouraging locals to pop in to pick up a festive bargain.

From presents for even the hardest-to-please recipient to party outfits and accessories, the Age UK Hartlepool shop, at Teesbay Retail Park, has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special this year.

Age UK shops offer a wide range of pre-loved items, all of which are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the Charity’s work, which includes tackling loneliness amongst older people.

Feelings of loneliness and social isolation can become more common as people get older due to bereavement, health issues or financial challenges.

Age UK, at Teesbay Retail Park, in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Last year, Age UK found that nearly 1.4 million of those 65 and over said they felt more isolated at Christmas than any other time of the year[i].

That’s why Age UK has launched a new Christmas campaign, Together, we’re not alone, to raise awareness of loneliness amongst older people, as well as much-needed funds for the Charity’s support services, which include its Telephone Friendship Service, The Silver Line Helpline and Advice Line.

Age UK offers a vital lifeline to older people who often have no one else to turn to, providing friendship, support and advice to older people experiencing loneliness at Christmas and throughout the year.

Karen Bentley, manager at the Age UK Hartlepool shop, said: “We’re excited for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.

"Not only will you be picking up a bargain, you’ll also be helping Age UK raise funds to continue supporting lonely older people.

"Please pop in and support the charity this Christmas so that we can help change the lives of older people and show them that together, we’re not alone.”

The Age UK Hartlepool shop is also asking the public to donate any unwanted, quality items that they no longer need.

When donating people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid.

Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the Government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods.

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales. To find your nearest Age UK shop, visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops.

Shoppers can also pick up items via Age UK’s eBay page www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk.