Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice launches annual Make A Will Month. with legal firms to support its work

By Liam Lester
Contributor
Published 17th Sep 2024, 17:25 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 11:35 BST
October sees the return of Alice House Hospice’s Make A Will Month in partnership with some of the area’s leading legal firms and will writers.

Throughout Make A Will Month, participating solicitors offer a will writing service while waiving their fee in exchange for a set donation to the charity.

This money will be used to fund the hospice’s specialist services, which are provided to people affected by life-limiting illness or the death of a loved one.

This gives people the opportunity to plan for the future, organise their affairs and donate to the Hospice, which has been caring for local patients for almost forty-five years, thanks to the support of businesses and the community.

Alice House nurses promoting Make A Will Month.Alice House nurses promoting Make A Will Month.
Alice House nurses promoting Make A Will Month.

The five law firms taking part in this year’s campaign are TMJ Legal Services, Evans & Co Solicitors, Smith & Graham Solicitors, Essential Wills and Freers Askew Bunting.

They will all be charging the same fee and all of this will go directly to Alice House.

It costs £180 for a single or £300 for a double.

Early bookings are recommended as appointment numbers with each solicitor are limited.

Nicola Winwood, the hospice’s in memory fundraiser said: “Making a will is so important for individuals and families, to ensure that their wishes are carried out in the future and for parents to ensure that their children are taken care of, should the unexpected happen.

“It’s also a very straightforward way for people to get things in order and support a vital local cause that helps hundreds of families every year.

People are also able to leave a gift to the hospice in their will although this is optional.

“On behalf of the hospice, thanks to all of the solicitors who have signed up to Make a Will Month. Business support is so important and these partnerships are essential to sustaining our services.”

People can register their interest in Make A Will Month online by visiting https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/make-a-will-month/ or by contacting Nicola at the hospice on (01429) 855554.

It costs over £3.6m to fund Alice House’s services for one year.

The hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of £7,266 to be raised every day.

