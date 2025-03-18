Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice and one of their longest-standing supporters, EDF, recently celebrated their partnership as representatives of Hartlepool Power Station were presented with a new plaque to mark their support.

The power station is a patron of the hospice, which means that they pledge to donate £5,000 every single year.

This is a company donation and, on top of this, EDF helps by facilitating other fundraising initiatives and allowing staff to volunteer in work time.

Staff from the power station have also shown their own personal support in a number of ways.

Greg Hildreth, from Alice House Hospice, presenting Keeley Potter, visitor centre co-ordinator at EDF, with its Guild of Patrons plaque.

Some of the ways in which EDF have supported over the past year have included:

Renewing their membership of the hospice’s Guild of Patrons;

Taking part in the hospice’s duvet day raffle;

Staff members attending the hospice golf day;

Staff members organising their own golf day;

Staff members selling and promoting the hospice’s new year raffle tickets;

Staff volunteering on the hospice Trees of Remembrance stall;

Hosting the hospice’s Bright Sparks event.

The most recent of these projects was Bright Sparks - an entrepreneurial challenge for schools and young people - hosted in the power station’s visitors centre.

Following an awards ceremony in which participants were presented with their fundraising awards, EDF staff were presented with a new patrons’ award to recognise their support.

Greg Hildreth, a senior manager at the hospice said: “The relationship we have with EDF is unique and the level of engagement we have with staff reaches so many aspects of our work.

"This valued partnership has generated well-over £165,000 in funding for our patient services and made a huge difference to local families.”

Keeley Potter, visitor centre co-ordinator at EDF, said: “The hospice is such a valuable local resource and we are proud to be involved in sustaining this vital care, which is relied upon by so many families.

“As patrons of Alice House, we enjoy being involved in as much fundraising as we can, as well as visiting the hospice to meet with staff and volunteers and to see just how much of a difference our support means.”

Alice House is currently meeting with all of its patrons to present them with a special award.

If you or your business would like to find out more about the hospice’s Guild of Patrons, contact Mr Hildreth on (01429) 855529 or [email protected]