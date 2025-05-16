The Greatham Foundation has a long and proud philanthropic history of working with vulnerable individuals across the North East of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting community wellbeing, the charity runs an annual Small Grants Programme that provides funding to local, community-based organisations.

The programme aims to empower communities by enabling them to build on their strengths and assets, with a particular focus on supporting core costs and activity funding. This year, The Greatham Foundation’s Grants Committee has allocated £93,000 to 74 voluntary and community sector organisations operating across its geographical area of focus—from Stockton to Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the recipients this year include Hartlepool Baby Bank in its work supporting families with essential baby and child supplies, signposting, and social connection.

Love, Amelia is among the charities to receive support recently from Hartlepool's Greatham Foundation.

Additionally, The Greatham Foundation supported Love Amelia, a North East-based children’s baby bank charity providing practical support to families who are experiencing poverty and hardship.

Love Amelia strongly believes that every child deserves the best start in life.

By collecting donations of equipment, clothing, toys, and other essential items, and redistributing them to families in need, Love Amelia contributes to a circular economy while supporting those who would otherwise go without.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph Capewell, the chief executive of Love Amelia, said: “Our mission is to ensure that every child has access to the essentials they need to be safe, happy, and have the opportunity to thrive. We work closely with referral partners to identify families in need, offering tailored support to help alleviate the impacts of poverty and material deprivation. Through our Blossom initiative, families also receive direct, priority access to skilled advisors who can help address the root causes of their hardship”.

Margaret Bousfield, chair of the foundation's grants committee, commented: “The Greatham Foundation remains committed to supporting the voluntary and community sector across the North East. We are proud to continue funding a diverse range of organisations that deliver meaningful social impact within our communities.”

The next round of the small grants programme will open on December 1, 2025, and close at the end of January 2026, with funds distributed in April 2026.

More information is available at www.thegreathamfoundation.org.uk/grants-programme